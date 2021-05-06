中國名牌真偽辨識課程爆紅　UV光竟能照出真香奈兒？ | Chinese man opens course teaching students to identify knock-offs

【看CP學英文】隨著科技越來越發達，名牌的仿製技術也越來越逼真，不少人都曾有砸大錢卻誤買仿貨的慘痛經驗。

With the rapid development of science and technology, the production of knock-off merchandise has become more and more sophisticated.

Many people have had the painful experience of spending a lot of money on high-end products only to later realize they had bought counterfeit goods by mistake.

現在，中國一間公司就推出專門課程教導大家如何識別出高級仿貨，吸引不少富二代爭相報名。

Now, a Chinese company has launched a special course to teach people how to identify knock-offs, attracting many “trust fund babies” to sign up for the class.

根據《南華早報》報導，這堂「名牌真偽辨識課程」包括7堂課，要價15,800人民幣（約新台幣68,438元）。

According to foreign media reports, this “Brand Authenticity Identification Course” includes seven classes and the asking price is around 15,800 RMB (about NT$68,438).

課程發起人表示，在課程中將傳授學生一些鮮少人知道的小訣竅，像是香奈兒的「Chanel」字樣中，哪些字母應該在UV光照下閃光才算是真品；抑或是真品Logo中每個字母的字樣格式。

The initiator of the course said that in the class, students will be taught some tips that few people know, such as which letters in Chanel’s “Chanel” should flash under UV light when the product is genuine, and help students identify the correct font of famous brands’ logos.

他表示，這堂課學費雖要價不菲，但絕對值得，並透露開課以來報名狀況十分踴躍，除了富二代外，還有包括設計雜誌編輯、前仿製品工匠等前來聽課。

He said that although the tuition fee for this class is expensive, it is definitely worth it.

In addition, he revealed that registration has been very enthusiastic since the start of the class.

Pupils include not only children of wealthy parents but also fashion magazine editors and former knock-off craftsmen.

報導指出，中國的奢侈品市場日益發達，商機粗估4兆人民幣（約新台幣172兆元），也因此帶動仿製品產業興起，越來越多難以辨別真偽的仿貨流入市場中。

The report pointed out that China’s luxury goods market is expanding, with a rough estimate of 4 trillion RMB (about NT$172 trillion) of business opportunities.

This has also led to the rise of the knock-off industry, and more and more imitation goods have become difficult to distinguish between authenticity and falsehood.