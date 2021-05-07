Timing of Summer Pingxi Lantern Festival celebration unveiled!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Once hailed by the Discovery Channel as the “second largest carnival in the world,” the Pingxi sky lantern festival has been finally rescheduled to July 24 and July 31.

This edition was postponed for the first time in 2021 due to the pandemic.

First created for transmitting military information, the sky lantern is often deemed a predecessor of the hot air balloon. Over the years, releasing sky lanterns has evolved to become a special local event of the Pingxi area.

The sky lantern festival and Tainan’s annual beehive fireworks have become the top two biggest annual events in Taiwan.

As the biggest event in northern Taiwan, the breathtaking sight of sky lanterns rising up in the sky is expected to attract many photography enthusiasts.

With the rise of sky lanterns carrying hopes and good wishes, we can expect the pandemic to end soon and look forward to a brighter future.