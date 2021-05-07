House with dual toilets in one restroom confuses Taiwanese real estate agent

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Real estate agents often bear witness to “interesting” interior designs from time to time in the process of showing houses, but probably few can claim to have seen two toilets in one restroom.

A real estate agent recently shared with social media users how he came across the weirdly situated toilets, which left him quite confused.

The shared image immediately attracted online ridicule with many saying it was the toilet version of “going Dutch.”

The original post was captioned, “My time as a real estate agent has led me to see some pretty strange designs.”

In the photo, two toilets can be seen side by side, with one being entirely red, and the other with a red tank but a white seat cover.

Moreover, the distance between the two horses is less than a few centimeters apart, meaning if two people go to the toilet at the same time, they would be near sitting shoulder-to-shoulder.

Social media users commented below the image, “This design is foolproof”, “Clean your own toilet” and “I cannot think of a more romantic thing than sitting on the toilet beside you, chatting.”

In addition, many users also questioned,”Did the designers forget to plan an area for the toilet and added them after building it? “,” Is this a necessity when a family has twins? ” and ” Is this a parent-child exclusive design?”

Others also shared their own experiences, with one writing, ” I rented a place with a toilet in the kitchen.”