「登山女神」爬雪山巧遇他　網友一看嗨翻：最強組合！｜Guo Taiming climbed the snow-capped mountains and met the three fishing nets of the “Mountaineering Goddess”: the strongest combination

【看CP學英文】綽號「三條魚」的台灣網紅登山家詹喬愉今（6）日曝光了一張她與另一位登山客在雪山七卡山莊的照片。

Taiwan’s online celebrity mountaineer Chan Chiao-yu (詹喬愉), nicknamed “Tri Fish”, shared a photo of her and another fellow hiker at the Qika Moutain Villa in Xueshan on Thursday.

只見旁邊一同合影的正是鴻海創辦人郭台銘，照片立即引發網友熱議，半天時間便獲得近萬位網友按讚，更有人直呼「最強組合！」

However, a closer look showed that the other hiker was none other than Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘).

The photo immediately led to a heated discussion among social media users and received more than 10,000 likes in half a day, with many praising the two featured, “the strongest combination!”

詹喬愉分享與郭台銘在雪山的合照，並寫下「朝下一座高峰邁進吧！Let’s climb the next summit！」

In the photo shared by Chan, she wrote “Let’s climb the next summit!”

更在文末標註「短腿魚登高峰」、「攀向沒有頂點的山」等關鍵字。照片中可以看到，詹喬愉與郭台銘兩人一同指向遠方。

Hashtags such as “short-legged fish climbs the peak” and “climb the mountain without a peak” were also included in the post.

As can be seen from the photo, Chan and Gou point to the distance together.

郭台銘輕鬆搭著詹喬愉的肩膀，畫面十分逗趣，看起來果然像是在計劃下一次的登山之旅。

The funny photo also showed Gou relaxed with his arm thrown carelessly around Chan’s shoulders, which contrasted strongly to his public image of being a big-shot CEO.

網友紛紛在底下留言回覆說，「以後山屋及山路維護，都給郭董包了」、「爬山～常巧遇很多大老板，但必須認的出來」、「哇！台灣第一的組合！強」。

Social media users also left messages commenting, “Gou will be cover the maintenance fee for the entire mountainous areas now”, “You can often meet famous people while climbing mountains; the trick is to recognize them,” and “Wow! The two of you can represent the two leaders of Taiwan!”

據了解，照片其實是拍攝在勞動節連假期間，郭台銘與夫人曾馨瑩陪同女兒，一家三口共同到雪山爬山。

It is understood that the photo was actually taken during the Labor Day holiday.

Gou and his wife, accompanied by their daughter went climbing the snow-capped mountains together.

而雪山攻頂其實是郭台銘女兒就讀小學所規劃的畢業任務，事後曾馨瑩也有在個人IG高興發文，慶祝女兒順利拿到「登高山領證書」。

In fact, conquering the mountain top of Xueshan had been a post-graduation goal planned by Gou’s daughter in primary school.

Afterward, Gou’s wife happily sent a message in her personal Instagram account celebrating her daughter’s success in obtaining an official certificate for finishing the difficult feat.

詹喬愉在臉書擁有9萬3千多名追蹤者，相當受到網友歡迎，經常在粉絲專頁上分享自己爬山的照片，與粉絲們互動。

Currently, Chan has more than 93,000 followers on Facebook, which is quite popular among social media users. She often shares photos of herself climbing mountains and frequently interacts with fans onlilne.