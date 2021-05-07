文山森林公園年底開幕！五大主題區打造療癒新天地 | Wenshan Forest Park to debut in early 2022

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，除了人氣最高、占地超大的「大安森林公園」之外，一座全新的「文山森林公園」於今年年底、明年年初開幕，讓附近居民下班、週末有個放空的綠意空間。

In addition to the most popular and “Da’an Forest Park” in Taipei, a brand-new “Wenshan Forest Park” is scheduled to finish construction later this year and open in early 2022, allowing nearby residents to leave work and enjoy the beautiful green space on weekends.

11公頃的佔地規劃五大主題，不論是小朋友、大朋友還是年長者都能在此享受最愜意的都市森林。

The 11-hectare area is planned with five themes, and all including children, adults and the elderly can enjoy the most comfortable urban forest here.

文山森林公園位於景美運動公園及福興公園中間綠地，串聯東西兩側的公園打造文山地區最療癒的散步景點。

Wenshan Forest Park is located in between the Wenshan Jingmei Sports Park and Fuxing Park.

It connects the parks on the east and west sides to create the most relaxing place to take a walk in the Wenshan area.

透過透水性高的脆石步道、土路和木棧道的連接，讓整座森林公園可以順著自然地形的高低作變換。

With the stone trails, dirt roads, and wooden plank roads, the whole forest park can be changed to match the height of the natural terrain.

森林公園中規劃了五個主題，位於入口處的「綠影之丘」用大量的蕨類植物打造步道。

Five themed areas are planned in the forest park as well, including the “Green Shadow Hill” located at the entrance which uses a large number of ferns to build trails.

接續在一旁的「生態美之丘」則是有谷景棧道、生態滯洪池等，並在「四季色彩之丘」中種植不同季節的植栽，不論是春夏秋冬都有不同的姿態迎接漫步的人。

The “Beautiful Ecological Hill” next to it has a full view of the valley, a small road that leads to a natural pond filled with various vegetation and creatures.

Different seasons will also see different flowers being featured in the “Four Seasons Colorful Hill.”

Whether it be spring, summer, fall, or winter, visitors will be able to witness an abundance of beautiful blossoms.

此外也改建福興公園為「趣探險之丘」，設置斜坡攀爬場及北市最長的46公尺磨石子溜滑梯，是遛小孩放電的最佳去處。

In addition, Fuxing Park has been rebuilt as the “Fun Adventure Hill”, with a slope–climbing installation and the longest 46-meter stone slide in Taipei City, making it a suitable place for parents to bring their children.

同時，園區中也結合現今最流行的農田體驗生活，規劃一區綠手指農園「樂活之丘」，讓人在都市中享受農耕園藝的田園生活。

At the same time, the park also combines the increasingly popular “farmland experience” activity and will introduce a “green thumb farm” so that people can enjoy the pastoral life of farming and gardening in the city.

文山森林公園 | Wenshan Forest Park

地點：位於景美運動公園及福興公園中間綠地，離捷運萬隆站步行約10分鐘距離 | Located between Jingmei Sports Park and Fuxing Park; a 10-minute walk from MRT Wanlong Station

開幕日 | Opening：預計2021年年底完工、2022年年初開幕 | Scheduled to finish construction later this year and open in early 2022