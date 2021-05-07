W18 | CP帶您迅速了解！本週你必須知道的五件事｜The Weekly Briefing

【看CP學英文】疫苗副作用、防疫措施、新增本土案例、執政黨入黨新規、以及中南部缺水問題 ，以下是我們為您整理的本週五則重大新聞。

Allergic reactions to the vaccine, pandemic-prevention measures, local infections, ruling party admissions, and water shortage in central and southern Taiwan.

Here is our top-five this week.

陳時中視察部桃施打疫苗 前腳剛走一男子不適送醫｜Vaccinated man rushed to hospital shortly after Health Minister inspection

週一，衛福部長陳時中和桃園市長鄭文燦前往視察隔離旅館疫苗施打情況。

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) joined Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦 )on Monday to SUPERVISE quarantine hotel workers’ vaccination campaign.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210505-2440892

居家隔離人數創新高 北市防疫規模暫不升級｜Taipei pandemic-prevention measures unchanged despite cluster infections: Taipei deputy mayor

週一，北市副市長黃珊珊表示，北市防疫規範將維持現狀不升級。

Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) said on Monday that pandemic-prevention measures will remain unchanged for the time being.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210503-2431957

諾富特外包水電工感染途徑 陳時中鬆口：曾在B1用餐 | CECC unveils Novotel contractor’s possible infection route

衛福部長陳時中週二表示，案1145為一名外包水電工，他曾在諾富特飯店B1用餐，研判可能為其感染途徑。

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Tuesday that case 1145 is a contractor who may have contracted the virus while dining in the basement of the Novotel Hotel.

親自檢討綠排黑機制 蔡英文：抱歉 讓不適格人入黨｜President Tsai apologizes for party member’s gang involvement

週三，蔡英文總統針對黨員近日的染黑風暴向大眾道歉。

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) apologized on Wednesday in response to reports of a member of the ruling Democratic Progressive party’s alleged involvement in a local gang.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210506-2444045

曾文溪47年來最大旱！超原始溪底彷彿身處國外｜Exceptional drought creates unusual landscapes in Chiayi County

台灣正經歷數十年來最嚴重的旱災，使南部曾文溪上游水庫「大埔湖濱公園」出現驚人的地勢轉變。

The worst drought in decades has led to a dramatic transformation of the landscape around Dapu Lakeside Park (大埔湖濱公園) in southern Taiwan.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210503-2431396