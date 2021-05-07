「假裝笑話好笑」作品露出 網讚花燈主題：是「笑順」 | Son creates ‘fake laughs for dad’ lantern for upcoming festival
【看CP學英文】隨著母親節的到來，許多人都在焦頭爛額的想要買或做給媽媽什麼禮物以表示心意和感激。
With Mother’s Day coming up, everyone is trying to think of what presents to give or make for their moms to represent their appreciation.
相對而言，近期一位父親卻成了一件藝術作品的主角，而此舉是褒是貶還值得被探討。
On the other hand, a father was recently the central figure of an art creation, though whether it was complimentary or not is still debatable.
根據臉書社團「路上觀察學院」貼文所述，一位新竹「光臨藝術節」花燈競賽的參賽者以「假裝父親的笑話很好笑」為主題的作品參賽。
According to the Facebook post, a contestant of the Hsinchu 2021 Light Coming” arts festival debuted a lantern with the title, “Pretending Dad’s jokes are funny.”
只見花燈作品中三位人偶，其中一位彷彿剛說完話自得其滿的看這另外兩位，而另外兩位較「年輕」的人偶則有著十分歡樂的表情。其中一位甚至為了讓自己看起來更快樂，表現得一副笑到在地上打滾，畫面十分生動。
The hilarious artwork showed three puppet-like people with the older one wearing a self-satisfied smile on his face while the other two younger audience grimaced, with one selling his act by rolling around on the floor in mock amusement.
此作品也大大被網友讚上，許多人在留言區紛紛表示這是「笑順」的最佳代表作，也有人點出唯有這樣精湛的表演方式（假笑）才能從父親那裡拿到更多零用錢。
The piece was well-received amongst social media users who jokingly said it represented the best of “filial piety” while others added this was the best tactic to get more allowance from dads.