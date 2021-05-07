柴山最美秘境「九龍榕」　盤根錯節壯麗景觀令人屏息 | Celebrate Mother’s Day with an #Instaworthy photo of the ‘Nine Dragons Banyan Tree’!

【看CP學英文】母親節即將在這週日到來，還在想要帶媽媽去哪裡玩的你，可以前往高雄柴山最優美的秘境一起欣賞超巨大榕樹「九龍榕」，幫辛苦的媽媽們拍張令人羨慕的氣質照。

As Mother’s Day approaches this weekend, a great way to celebrate and get some fresh air would be to head to Kaohsiung’s Tzaishan Mountain (柴山) where the magnificent “Nine Dragons Banyan Tree” stands and help your mom capture the most #Instaworthy photo!

不過，要抵達深山中的九龍榕可沒那麼容易，穿著好走的鞋和攜帶防蚊液是這次小旅行必備品之一。

However, getting to the hidden gem of the mountain is far from easy, and wearing sturdy and comfortable shoes as well as packing a bottle of insect repellant is a must.

從中山大學文學院入口進入後沿著柏油路走20分鐘左右會看到兩個路線標誌，其中A路線較為陡峭但路程較短，而B路線則較為平坦但需要花的時間也較久，可依自己的喜好選擇。

Visitors can go through the entrance at the College of Liberal Arts of the National Sun Yat-sen University (中山大學).

After a short walk of 20 minutes or so, you will arrive at a fork which will indicate two paths you can take.

Path “A” is a bit steeper but the distance is shorter, while path “B” is less inclined but will take more time for you to reach your destination.

大部分的遊客會順道先攻少女峰，飽覽一望無際的風景，再前往離它不遠的九龍榕。

Most hikers will visit Taiwan’s “Little Jungfrau” (少女峰) to witness a limitless view at the mountain peak first before heading to the legendary Banyan tree.

從同一母株生長而成的九龍榕有著盤根錯節的枝幹和群龍沖天之勢，是許多人百拍不膩的攝影天堂，隨手來一張意境都渾然天成，是個令人驚艷不已的幽靜秘境。

The “nine dragons” are all borne from the same “mother” tree, and their intertwined trunks and branches make a distinctive and stunning image that reminds viewers of dragons soaring into the sky.

The beautiful image is one photography enthusiasts never get tired of and is famous for having no bad angles, so don’t hesitate to grab a few memorable pictures of your own!

若拍完照大家仍意猶未盡，也可以嘗試在登山過程留意樹林間的空隙，發覺其中隱藏版的台灣美景。

If the magnificent scene is still not enough to satiate your appetite for nature, you can try to spot a hidden “Taiwan” between the branches which was discovered and documented by a previous visitor via Instagram.