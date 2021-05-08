影／印尼B級電影強勢回歸！「不入流」的獵奇品味重掀熱潮｜B-movies are making a comeback in Indonesia’s film scene

1980年代是印尼B級片的黃金時期，其中不乏許多恐怖片，很多過去的印尼恐怖片導演都會借用西方電影的元素，再融合地方的美學並套用當地的文化符號。像是把西方恐怖片常出現的撒旦替換成印尼當地的神話角色，以提高印尼觀眾的接受度。

The 1980s was a golden age for the Indonesian B-movie industry, with many of which being horror films.

A lot of Indonesian horror film makers back then would borrow concepts from international movies and then layer it with local aesthetics and elements, such as replacing “satan” with mythical creatures in the local culture to raise acceptance.

這些B級電影往往反映社會焦慮，靠著創新又具實驗性的構思和拍攝手法吸引中產階級以下的許多觀眾。

With its violent and exploitative ideas and filming technique, these B-movies often reflected societal angst and had easily found a lower middle class audience.

到了90年代，隨著大量的國際電影湧入和電視節目的興起，B級電影逐漸式微；但近年，在小眾電影導演的努力復甦下，這個特殊的電影類型再度除回觀眾眼簾。

However, in the 90s, B movies started to decline facing the competition from television shows and the influx of international films.

It wasn’t until recent years when a group of underground filmmakers started resurrecting the genre that B movie started making a comeback to the audience.

一名B級電影導演表示，在主流品味下，不少B級電影都被認為是「不入流」的，更不可能被電影節認可，因為B級電影往往十分扭曲變態或狂野。

An Indonesian director specializing in B movies said that mainstream taste may often make B-movie directors feel excluded and that their work was undeserving of the entry of any festival because of its twisted and wild nature.

他希望，透過更多小眾製片公司和其他地下導演的努力，可以讓低成本電影有播看見的機會，並一起打造更多元的電影產業。

He hopes that with the effort of indie production companies and underground directors, a more diverse film industry can be built in Indonesia where low-budget films like B-movies can have a chance to be appreciated.