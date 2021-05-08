SWAG implements new rules to strictly require proof of age

TAIPEI (The China Post) — An executive at Taiwan’s adult content platform SWAG announced on May 4 several adjustments aimed at strictly examining creators’ age and establishing a protective mechanism to prevent minors from viewing movies.

In a Facebook Post, SWAG CEO Sam Liu thanked Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau (刑事局) and the Institute of Watch Internet (iWIN) for their guidance in “strengthening the weaker parts of the SWAG platform.”

Liu pointed out that the Website has now adopted a stricter telephone binding and age verification mechanism in which minors must complete telephone verification before they can log into SWAG’s website and watch adult content.

More importantly, the executive stressed that there is no free content on SWAG, meaning that payment methods are only accepted after proper identity verification is completed.

SWAG has already implemented stricter policy guidelines at blocking content involving sexual violence, abuses and sex trade on its platform, Liu explained.

In an emotional post, Liu then thanked media friends and fans for their guidance and suggestions, stressing that he will try his best to bring about the “transformation of SWAG” into a more “transparent and legal entertainment platform.”

He further vowed to lead the “Asian adult industry to the next milestone” and “let mobile phones all over the world continue to shine in the middle of the night.”