影／印度二手書市集擁半百歷史　成各路文青掏寶勝地｜India’s second-book market with 50 years of history becomes a reading heaven

India’s second-book market is favored by book lovers for more than 50 years.

在印度德里市中心，一間二手書市集每週日都會固定出現，在過去五十年來，它輾轉在印度德里各地經營，書量豐富也成為跨年齡層的文青和學生的挖寶勝地。

Every Sunday, a second-book market appears and disappears in the heart of Delhi, India. For the past 50 years, it has thrived in various locations in the city and gradually become a hub of interest for many book lovers and students.

一名學生Kanupriya Dhingra 在過去三個月來定期前往該市集翻看書籍，以利撰寫論文。她表示，在德里假日市集多到不足為奇，但這個二手書市集卻十分特別，因為已有數十年歷史。

Kanupriya Dhingra, a student who has visited the book market for the past three months to research her thesis, said that the vintage book market remains unique among the countless weekend bazaars due to its longstanding history.

市集的一名書攤老闆Uma Shankar Mishra每天都會騎著摩托車在城市中大大小小的角落中找尋還有價值的書籍或雜誌。他會從廢品經銷商那成堆的紙堆中收購可轉賣的書籍，並在週日市集擺攤兜售。

Uma Shankar Mishra, one of the sellers at the second book market, spends most of his mornings riding through the city and searching for old books that still hold value for resale.

He will rummage through piles of papers from scrap dealers, collecting books to sell at the book fair.

平日的他在一間冷氣零件商店中工作，但在過去20年來，每個週日不論風吹日曬雨淋，他都在市集擺攤賣書10至12個小時。

On weekdays, he works at an air conditioning spare parts store while selling books at the bazaar has been his part-time job for the past 20 years.

He said that he would spend 10 to 12 hours at the stall and sell books, braving the sun and rain.

不過，這些辛苦付出也讓他有不少收穫，因為這項副業為他賺進比正職工作薪水多上近乎一倍的收入。

The hard work paid off as this part-time business of his often earns him more than double what he makes at his day job.