日貓用肉掌為奴才頭部按摩　超萌畫面曝光網友全融化｜Japanese cat gives perfect ‘Mother’s Day’ gift with head massage for owner

上週適逢母親節，你是否有帶媽媽出門慶祝一番呢？一名日本推特網友就幸運養到一隻孝順的貓咪，它雖然沒辦法帶飼主出門吃大餐，但卻懂得在他下班時幫他按摩頭部紓壓。

While many people celebrated Mother’s Day last week by taking their beloved mothers out for a fancy meal, a cat decided to show its appreciation to its owner by giving him a stress-relieving massage on the head after a long day at work.

這名推特網友近日上傳一支影片，與網友分享貓咪用小肉掌不斷推自己的頭頂，似乎想幫自己頭部按摩，讓這名網友舒服得在內文寫道「小小的穴位按摩課」，並附上想睡的表情符號，表示按摩完自己都想睡了。

A Japanese cat owner recently shared on Twitter a video of his cat giving him a massage therapy session by pushing its little paws on his head persistently.

The therapeutic experience made the owner sleepy as he wrote, “A little acupressure lesson,” with sleepy emojis.

不過，想睡的不是只有飼主，這隻可愛的貓咪也在幫飼主「推推」的過程中慢慢閉起雙眼，似乎也十分享受幫別人按摩的過程，超療癒的瞬間萌翻一票網友，直呼超羨慕。

However, the owner is not the only one who wants to sleep, as the video showed the adorable cat slowly closing its eyes while giving the scalp massage, seemingly enjoying the process.

The wholesome moment proved to be therapeutic not just for the cat and its owner, as many social media users commented “aww” in the comment section.

根據飼主的推特，可以發現這隻貓咪其實是隻「專業按摩師」，他平常就經常給主人按摩，而這也不是主人第一次分享頭部按摩體驗。

According to the owner’s Twitter feed, the cat is actually a “professional masseuse” who regularly gives massages to his owner.

這名網友一共養了兩隻貓咪，Kotetsu和Maru，他時常將自己與兩隻萌寵物的互動分享在推特上，吸引超過7000名網友追蹤。

The owner has a total of two cats named Kotetsu and Maru respectively. He often shares his interactions with his two pets on Twitter, attracting more than 7,000 followers.