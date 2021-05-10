Uni Air force lands in Songshan due to flat tire

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Uni Air reported on Monday that a flight from Songshan to Matsu Nangan Airport had a forced landing after a flat tire was detected by the pilot.

According to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA, 交通部民用航空局), during the landing of Uni Air flight at Nangan Airport this morning, the captain immediately returned to Taipei after noticing that the main wheel was damaged.

They informed the air traffic control of Songshan Airport and asking them to assist in visually guiding the landing.

It is understood that the flight landed smoothly at Songshan Airport at 11:08 a.m. with 74 passengers and crew on board, all of whom are safe.

CAA personnel also conducted an on-site inspection and confirmed that the main wheel on the right side of the flight had a flat tire.

Songshan Airport briefly suspended all take-offs and landings following the incident, and the plane was left on the runway, awaiting the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board to send personnel for inspection.

In addition, 29 Taiwanese in India were originally scheduled to take a Japanese flight back to Taiwan via Japan today.

However, due to Uni Air’s incident, the flight was redirected to land in Taoyuan Airport this morning.