3 local COVID-19 cases, 1 case with unknown infection source reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 3 local COVID-19 cases and another with an unknown infection source on Monday, bringing the tally to 1,199.

According to the CECC, the new local cases include a staff member of the Novotel hotel (case 1186), two family members of case 1105 (cases 1199, 1200), and a pilot of an unnamed airline company (case 1187) whose infection source is still being investigated by the CECC.

Case 1186 is a Taiwanese man in his forties and was a shuttle bus driver for the Novotel Hotel.

He had no recent overseas travel history, but had transported case 1128 and 1129 between April 23 and April 28.

He was quarantined on April 29 in accordance with CECC regulations and tested negative on that day.

However, he began developing a fever, cough, and had diarrhea symptoms on May 7.

He was tested by health authorities a day later and the infection was confirmed today.

As he had been in quarantine three days prior to the showing of his symptoms, no possible contacts have been listed by the CECC.

Meanwhile, case 1187 is a Taiwanese pilot in his forties who had been in the U.S. between April 20 and April 22.

He was tested on April 25 in accordance with regulations and the results came back negative.

It was reported he later took the same bus as case 1183 on May 2 to get to work; he developed a fever on May 6 and took some medicine to relieve the symptoms.

He was subsequently asked to undergo quarantine as a possible contact of case 1183 on May 8 and was tested again by health authorities on the same day as his fever came back.

His infection was confirmed today, and the source of infection is still being investigated by the CECC.

Twenty-six possible contacts have been tracked down, with 24 asked to quarantine and another two to practice self-health management.

In addition, two other local cases were reported today including a woman in her forties (case 1199)and another in her teens (case 1200).

Both are family members of case 1105 and they along with one other family member were asked to quarantine on April 26 as a contact of case 1105.

They displayed no relevant symptoms during their quarantine period, and were tested on May 9 when their quarantine ended; the infection was confirmed today.

The other family member is currently still under quarantine and tested negative on May 9. Their quarantine period has been extended to May 23.

The CECC urged those who had been in the same places as case 1187 to practice self-health management for 14 days and alert health authorities should they feel unwell.

As of press time, 1,199 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,048 imported cases, 99 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 13 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

Among the confirmed cases, 12 people died, 1,089 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.