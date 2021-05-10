CECC initiates ‘Cleaning 2.0’ plan, tests all CAL cabin crew members

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) has initiated a “Cleaning 2.0” plan for CAL amid reports that the China Airlines and Novotel Hotel cluster infections have resulted in 35 people testing positive for the coronavirus, asking all personnel to undergo COVID-19 tests on Monday.

According to the new plan, all crew members in the front cabin will be called back to be tested for the virus and quarantined. As long as the crew members are in Taiwan, they will undergo mandatory quarantine.

If they are currently in another country, they will go to a centralized quarantine center.

Crew members in the rear cabin who have been sent on short-distance flights and those who have come into contact with crew members at risk will also be asked to quarantine for 14 days.

Crew members must hold negative test results when entering the community, and the crew members who are at risk of being infected should not be in contact with those who are deemed relatively safe.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) added that the “Cleaning 2.0” plan will ground certain CAL flights for 14 days.

He acknowledged that this would greatly impact CAL’s passenger and cargo transportation, but explained that the painful decision needed to be carried out to ensure the public’s safety.

Chen revealed that among the pilots currently under quarantine, 90 are long-distance flight pilots.

They will undergo 14-day quarantines and will be prevented from being in contact with others to stop the possibility of a community spread of the virus.