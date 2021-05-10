Taipei European School unveils new building for secondary campus

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taipei European School (TES, 台北歐洲學校) celebrated the opening of its new secondary campus building on May 7.

The new building on the teaching block at the Yangmingshan secondary campus is part of a redevelopment project to transform the space into purpose-built learning facilities which meet the learning experience needs of 21st-century learners.

The building provides new learning spaces for the near 800 students at the Yangmingshan secondary campus.

All learner-centered spaces have been equipped with interactive displays to encourage peer-to-peer collaboration between students and teachers alike.

Wireless presentation capability provides students with the opportunity to elevate their presentation, communication, and problem-solving skills.

The new building aims to leverage technological innovation to ensure that learning spaces are active learning environments that promote project-based learning.

To accommodate the dynamic landscape, all teachers and students are equipped with a laptop to utilize this innovative learning environment.

The furniture selected provides flexibility, mobility, and promotes group work and collaboration whilst boosting engagement.

Additionally, in recognition of the importance of sport in the physical and mental wellbeing of students, the building has two first-class gyms, a fitness center, as well as a dance studio.

The building also marks the start of the further reinvestment in building facilities that is taking place during the next 4-5 years.

“Our students are the greatest assets of our school,” said Dr. C.V. Chen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TES.

“Through providing meaningful holistic education, we hope to enable every member in our school to be an asset to our community by continuing to ‘do well by doing good.