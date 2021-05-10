Michigan hits 55% vaccine rate, will end remote work rule

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan on Monday surpassed a 55% COVID-19 vaccination rate, reaching a milestone that will lead to the automatic easing of in-person work restrictions in two weeks.

Employers currently must prohibit onsite work if employees’ jobs can feasibly be done remotely. The state anticipates lifting the rule on May 24, said COVID-19 workplace safety director Sean Egan.

The 55% benchmark is the first of four under a plan outlined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer less than two weeks ago.

“If you’ve gotten your safe, effective vaccine, thank you. And if you haven’t yet, I encourage you to speak to your doctor or your friends or family who’ve been vaccinated to learn about their experiences,” the Democrat said in a video. “Every day we get closer to putting this pandemic behind us and getting back to normal.”

More than 4.4 million Michiganders ages 16 and older have received one dose.

At a 60%, capacity at sports stadiums, banquet halls, conference centers and funeral homes will rise to 25% after two weeks — and 50% at gyms. Restaurants and bars will no longer have an 11 p.m. curfew.

All indoor capacity limits will be lifted after 65% of eligible people have one shot, though social distancing will remain. At 70%, the state will rescind its mask and gatherings order and stop imposing broad mitigation measures unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as vaccine-resistant variants. The state could delay eased restrictions in regions with high case rates.

