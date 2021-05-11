Suspect arrested in 6-year-old San Antonio girl's killing

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police have charged a 23-year-old man with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old girl at a San Antonio car club meetup.

Andrew Rey Elizondo, an acquaintance of the child’s mother, was arrested Monday afternoon in the Sunday night shooting, Police Chief William McManus said. It was unclear from online jail records if Elizondo had an attorney.,

According to police, a dispute broke out and the girl was struck by gunfire into the vehicle she was inside shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. McManus said the girl’s mother was grazed in the back by a bullet, but the shooting was not a case of domestic violence.

The child went to a San Antonio hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.