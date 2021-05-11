陳時中投書西國媒體　籲WHO遵守願景納入台灣｜Spanish media publishes Taiwan Health Minister’s open letter to WHO

【看CP學英文】世衛大會將於24日登場，西班牙主流媒體「道理日報」今天以全版刊出衛福部長陳時中投書指出，此次疫情證明台灣是全球公衛不可或缺的一環，敦促WHO遵守願景，把台灣納入會議和活動中。

With the World Health Assembly (WHA, 世界衛生大會) set to begin on May 24 this year and no news yet of an invitation for Taiwan, Spanish mainstream media “La Razón” (道理日報 ) published an open letter written by Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Monday.

In the letter, Chen pointed out that the pandemic proves that Taiwan is an indispensable part of global public health issues and urges the World Health Organization (WHO, 世界衛生組織) to incorporate Taiwan into meetings and activities.

第74屆世衛大會（WHA）將於5月24日至6月1日在瑞士日內瓦以視訊方式舉行。

The 74th WHA will be held virtually in Geneva, Switzerland from May 24 to June 1.

創於1998年的西班牙前五大報「道理日報」（La Razón） 今日以全版全文刊登我國衛福部長陳時中以「台灣可以幫忙─讓我們共同建立全球衛生體系」為題的投書。

La Razón which was founded in 1998 and is one of the top five Spanish media today, published the article by Chen, titled, “Taiwan Can Help—Let us build a global health system together.”

陳時中在專文中指出，2019冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19，武漢肺炎）自去年底從中國武漢傳出至2021年3月底為止，已造成全球超過1億2,600萬起確診病例、270萬人死亡。

Chen mentioned in the article that the spread of COVID-19 from Wuhan, China at the end of 2019 to today, has caused more than 126 million confirmed cases and 2.7 million deaths worldwide.

對全球衛生、經濟及社會等層面產生巨大衝擊，也嚴重威脅各國為聯合國永續發展目標（SDGs）所做的努力。

It has a made huge, negative impact on global health, the economy, and society in general, and also seriously threatened the efforts made by countries to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Chen continued.

投書表示，台灣因地理鄰近中國，曾被預測會是受疫情影響最嚴重的國家之一。

According to the letter, Taiwan was predicted to be one of the countries most seriously affected by the epidemic because of its geographical proximity to China.

然而，因為有2003年對抗SARS的經驗，台灣並未忽視所收到的警訊，迅速研判出，疾病的傳播及嚴重程度已超過全球各界所認知。

However, because of previous experience of fighting SARS in 2003, Taiwan did not ignore the warning it received and quickly judged that the spread and severity of the disease had exceeded almost everyone’s expectations.

至目前為止，台灣僅發生兩次與醫院相關的COVID-19傳播事件，且均獲有效控制，至2021年4月22日，僅有1086起確診案例，11人死亡，大部分民眾維持正常的生活及工作。

Up to now, there have been only two hospital-related COVID-19 transmission incidents in Taiwan, and both of them have been effectively controlled, Chen wrote.

He added that by April 22, 2021, there were only 1,086 confirmed cases and 11 deaths, and most people maintained normal life and work.

陳時中表示，因醫療體系健全、檢驗策略嚴謹、資訊透明公開及公私部門合作，台灣是全球應變疫情最成功的國家之一。

Chen said that Taiwan is one of the most successful countries in responding to the epidemic in the world because of its sound medical system, rigorous inspection strategy, transparent and open information, and cooperation between the public and private sectors.

陳時中在投書呼籲WHO及相關各方支持將台灣納入WHO，讓台灣完整參與WHO各項會議、機制及活動，與世界各國攜手，共同落實WHO憲章「健康是基本人權」及聯合國永續發展目標「不遺漏任何人」之願景。

In his letter, Chen called on the WHO and relevant parties to support the inclusion of Taiwan into the organization and let Taiwan fully participate in all relevant meetings, mechanisms, and activities.

Chen hopes that Taiwan can join hands with other countries in the world to jointly implement the vision and promise of the WHO, “Health care is a basic human right” and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal “Leave no one behind.”