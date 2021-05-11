Taiwan reports 7 local infections, 6 of which with unknown sources

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 7 local COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 6 of which have unknown sources of infection, bringing the tally to 1,210.

According to the CECC, the new local cases include a close contact of case 1187 (case 1201) and 6 others whose infection sources are still being investigated by the CECC.

Case 1201 is a Taiwanese woman in her forties; she is a family member of case 1187. She had no recent travel records and no apparent symptoms.

She was quarantined as a contact of case 1187 and was tested by health authorities on May 9; the infection was confirmed today.

The CECC has since tracked down 3 possible contacts.

Case 1202 is a Taiwanese woman in her thirties and had been working at the amusement arcade “Galaxy Baccarat” (銀河百家樂) in Luodong District of Yilan County.

She began experiencing symptoms, such as shivers, fatigue, coughs and fever, on May 9 and sought medical help at a hospital; her infection was confirmed today.

In view of the fact that the workplace of case 1202 is indoors and often quite crowded, the CECC immediately tracked down 35 possible contacts including family members, colleagues, and regular customers of case 1202.

As of press time, 4 have tested positive for the virus, 17 have tested negative and 10 are still undergoing tests.

The CECC is still looking into other possible contacts.

Cases 1208, 1209, and 1211 are all co-workers of case 1202 and are all female.

According to the CECC, the three cases are aged between 10 to 50, among which two are currently asymptomatic.

Case 1211 reported feeling unwell on May 8 and case 1210 was a regular at the arcade; he experienced symptoms including coughs and diarrhea on May 9.

All five cases relating to the arcade cluster infections have no recent history of overseas travel and health authorities are investigating all contact history to unveil the original source of infection.

The arcade is now closed and all personnel are currently under quarantine.

The area has also been disinfected and all employees’ health conditions are being monitored.

The last domestic case reported today is case 1203, a Taiwanese man in his sixties. He also had no recent overseas travel history and reported experiencing fatigue, coughs and chills on May 7.

He sought medical help two days later after developing a fever and the infection was confirmed today.

The source of infection is still being investigated and 115 possible contacts have been listed by the CECC, all of which are under quarantine.

The CECC also asked that anyone who had been at the locations of the recently confirmed cases within the time period practice 14-day self-health management and seeks medical help if relevant symptoms occur.

As of press time, 1,210 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,052 imported cases, 106 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 13 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

Among the confirmed cases, 12 people died, 1,093 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.