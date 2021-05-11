影／舟山布袋木偶戲點亮指尖舞台　無固定劇本考驗演員實力｜Zhoushan glove puppetry requires deft hand movements for persuasive character portrayal

【看CP學英文】自17世紀以來，布袋木偶戲一直是中國舟山獨特的文化藝術。

Glove puppetry, a distinctive cultural art to Zhoushan, China, has been around for since the 17th century.

侯雅飛是布袋木偶戲的第五代傳承人，她表示這類戲劇通常沒有固定劇本，也因此劇中的角色多由一人一手包辦。

Hou Yafei (侯雅飛), who is a fifth-generation inheritor of glove puppetry, explained that all roles in the play are usually acted by one person as there’s no fixed script.

在一般布袋木偶戲中會有兩章節的演出，然而光是這樣有時就得耗費五到六小時完成。

In a typical performance, two chapters are played; however, this is no easy feat as it could take 5 to 6 hours a day to complete.

侯雅飛表示，一個厲害的表演者可以將台詞讀得清晰，且抑揚頓挫。然而，比較不熟練的演員可能會將台詞念的平淡無奇。

According to Hou, a well-educated performer will read the lines with more definition and intonation. On the other hand, those not as familiar with the art might deliver the lines sounding plain and straightforward.

在短短的示範中，侯雅飛也向觀眾展示如何隨著不同的角色改變手勢。

In a short demonstration, Hou also showed viewers how the hands need to be held to bring different characters to life.

其中，若要扮演年紀較長的老生，表演者需要將手指挺直；倘若要演較年輕的女子花旦，手勢則需輕柔一點。

For example, for the role of Lao Sheng (an old man in Chinese opera), the performer should hold his or her fingers upright, while for the role of Hua Dan (a female role in Chinese opera), they should be gentler.

她透露，自己通常一天會演兩章節的劇情，而完成一本書則可能需要50天上下才能演完。

Hou revealed that she usually play two chapters per day, adding that it could take her up to 50 days to complete just one book.

「我對於這項表演有無限的熱誠。這一生除了演布袋木偶戲和唱歌以外，我沒辦法想像做其他事。」

“I have endless passion for this. I can’t imagine doing anything else in my whole life except for glove puppetry and singing local operas.”