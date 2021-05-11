三千元跑路費只為送這個！日本訂單竟須搭兩趟飛機｜Onigiri-lover seeks delivery person to fly from Okinawa to Tokyo twice a day to carry favorite treat

【看CP學英文】若你人在日本，手頭有點緊，又不介意搭飛機， 一個奇特的工作機會將再適合你不過。

If you’re short on cash in Japan and don’t mind doing a little bit of traveling by plane, a peculiar job offer may be the small break you’re looking for.

近期，一份有趣的徵才廣告引起了日本推特網友@Fx1jp的注意，其內容為招聘一位能在一天內來往沖繩和東京兩次的外送員，而運送的食物則是一種特定的「肉蛋飯糰」。

A job listing for someone to fly from Okinawa to Tokyo twice a day to deliver a pork and egg onigiri recently caught the attention of Twitter user @Fx1jp, and he quickly shared it online with his followers.

根據日本媒體翻譯，原PO寫道：「這是一筆小訂單。你將在羽田機場和沖繩機場間運送一個包裹。你需要在沖繩機場入境門右手邊的店購買一個『肉蛋飯糰』，然後將它送到羽田機場。」

The original job listing as translated by local Japanese–language media wrote: “This is a small job where you will deliver a package between Haneda Airport and Okinawa Airport. You will buy a ‘pork and egg onigiri’ to the right outside the arrivals gate at Okinawa Airport, then deliver it to Haneda Airport.”

這位顧客更點出，這項這作需要搭兩趟飛機，並補充將會花上近12小時。

The person also specified that two plane trips would be required, and added that it would take up to 12 hours in total.

作為報酬，雇主將提供約新台幣3,840元以補償送貨員的不便。

The prospective employer also offered a price of 15,000 yen (around NT$3,840) for the future delivery person’s inconvenience.

據當地媒體報導，指定的肉蛋飯糰很有可能來自於機場內的Potama店。

According to local news media, the specific pork and egg onigiri in question is likely that from a store at the airport called Potama.

飯糰店家在得知此事後表示，目前雖還沒有人上前預定此項訂單，但強烈推薦雇主親自前往以享用飯糰的最佳風味。

The store has since responded that they have yet to receive such an order but urged the employer to come and enjoy the onigiris in person as they are best served hot.