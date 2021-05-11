Taiwanese singers postpone concerts amid rise of domestic cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singers Henry Hsu (許富凱), Cyndi Wang (王心凌) and A-Lin have all announced the postponement of future concerts following the recent rise in domestic cases.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported seven new domestic cases on Tuesday, among which 6 have unknown infection sources, sparking slight alarm amongst Taiwanese.

As the CECC raised the pandemic-prevention measures to level 2, many large-scale events such as concerts and the Golden Melody Awards have needed to make corresponding adjustments.

Hsu, who originally postponed his concert from Feb. 20 to May 29 at the Taipei Arena, has to postpone it again as any indoor activity exceeding one hundred people would have to be canceled according to CECC regulations.

The organizer added that taking into account the health and safety of fans, the concert at the end of the month will be postponed and follow-up information will be announced in the near future.

The Accusefive band (告五人) also announced the postponement of the Taipei Legacy concert originally scheduled for May 15.

Wang‘s “Cyndi Wang CYNDILOVES2SING Love. Xinling Tour Concert 2021 Flagship Edition–Kaohsiung Concert“ (王心凌 CYNDILOVES2SING愛.心凌巡迴演唱會 2021旗艦版.高雄場) originally scheduled to be performed at the Kaohsiung Arena on May 29 was also postponed.

The organizer announced that for the time being, the concert will be scheduled for July 10.

Fans who have purchased tickets can enter the venue on that day with their original ticket.

If they are unable to participate due to rescheduling, they can also apply for a refund.

A-Lin, who is also expected to sing at Dazhi ATT SHOWBOX on Wednesday also announced through her managing company that her remaining 7 performances will all be postponed, and added that the rescheduled time is still under discussion.