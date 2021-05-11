Taipei upgrades epidemic-prevention measures and cancels planned cultural events

TAIPEI (The China Post)—Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) announced on Tuesday to upgrade the city’s epidemic-prevention measures in response to the rise of local infection cases.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 7 local COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 6 of which have unknown sources of infection.

Ko Wen-je said in the press conference that indoor activities with over 100 people as well as outdoor activities with over 500 people would be banned from now on.

Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) also announced that the Eid al-Fitr (開齋節) cultural event scheduled on Sunday as well as exhibitions to be held at Taipei Arena are all suspended.

Events that don’t exceed the regulated number of people can still be held but all participants would have to comply with the epidemic-prevention measures including wearing masks, refraining from eating and drinking as well as maintaining social distance.

Nonetheless, Ko advised all event-holders to cancel their activities given the new pandemic situation.

In addition, graduation trips and school trips are suspended, and all graduation ceremonies would be held online instead.

Eating and drinking is also banned when taking public transportations, while restaurants must make sure to keep customers at a safe distance from each other.

Hospital visits are also suspended from now until June 8 in accordance with the central government’s regulations. Every patient can only have one person at most to accompany them at all times.

The Taipei Mayor also pointed out that public venues would be required to keep track of every customers’ contact information to prevent cluster infections from happening while the police will regularly check these places to make sure the measures are being practiced.