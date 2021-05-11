The Latest: Milwaukee's pro teams boosting seating capacity

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Milwaukee Brewers are going to start allowing fans to fill half of American Family Field’s seating capacity for home games.

Brewers officials say the change will take effect for Saturday’s game with the Atlanta Braves. The Brewers have been allowing fans to fill only 25% of the stadium’s 41,900 seating capacity as part of their pandemic-related safety measures.

The Bucks announced Tuesday that they’re going to 50% capacity for the playoffs at Fiserv Forum, which seats just over 17,000.

