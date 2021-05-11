South Carolina House debates constitutional convention call

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The state House is considering a proposal that would add South Carolina to a list of states calling for a convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

The proposal would have South Carolina limit its call for the convention to a few items — spending checks on the federal government, limiting the federal government’s jurisdiction and power, and setting term limits for Congress.

A group of a few dozen enthusiastic supporters waved signs at cars as they entered the Statehouse garage and then settled into the second floor lobby for several hours of debate Tuesday.

About 15 states have passed similar resolutions, and the Constitution requires two-thirds of states, or 34, to call for the convention before it could occur. Supporters have pointed out whatever amendments are suggested by the convention would have to be passed by three-fourths of the states — 38 legislatures or special conventions.

“Calling the convention is only the first step,” said Rep. Weston Newton, a Republican from Bluffton.

The only convention called in nearly 250 years of the nation so far — the one that wrote the current Constitution from scratch — was initially proposed just to make changes to the original government charter of the U.S., the Articles of Confederation.

Supporters of the proposal barely pushed aside an amendment that would have had the resolution last for just two years. They said it would have killed the proposal because backers could never get to 34 states in that short of a time. Instead, the resolution was limited to 10 years.

Both Democrats and Republicans opposed the constitutional convention proposal.

Democrats said there was no way to protect amendments that provided the rights to free speech, the prohibition of slavery and the guarantee of full citizenship and rights to anyone born in the country.

“You cannot limit the scope of a constitutional convention. Everything is on the table,” said Rep. Cezar McKnight, a Democrat from Kingstree.

Some Republicans said the convention could alter the country in ways that the founding fathers would oppose, like revoking the Second Amendment assuring the right to bear arms or protections for practicing religion.

“Don’t fool yourself into thinking if we have a constitutional convention if will just be about a couple of conservative amendments,” said Rep. John McCravy, a Republican from Greenwood. “Oh no — it can’t be limited.”

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.