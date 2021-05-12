英國男曬中文刺青示愛　台人一看笑翻：老鼠也愛你 | British man’s Chinese ‘love rat’ tattoo amuses Taiwanese

【看CP學英文】大部分的人都知道刺青是將洗不掉的顏料刺進身體裡，真的要三思而後行，否則沒有搞清楚刺上圖案文字的意義，可能會讓自己留下一個終生笑柄。英國就有一位男子，為了跟老婆大人示愛，選擇用中文刺青表達心意。結果卻成了「愛鼠」，知道這兩個字的意義後讓他後悔極了，引發熱議。

Most people know to think twice before getting a tattoo as one small mistake may result in a joke of a lifetime.

A British man recently learned this lesson the hard way as he tried to profess his love for his wife by tattooing the Chinese character for “love” on his arm, but ended up with a new tattoo that professed his love for something far different.

根據《太陽報》報導，這位搞了烏龍的英國男子名叫艾姆斯（Jimmy Ames），他為了表達對妻子米凱拉（Michaela）的心意，花了40英鎊，約新台幣1600元在手臂上刺了個「愛」字。這本來應該挺浪漫的，唯一的問題是，這不是艾姆斯第一次在手臂上刺青中文字。

According to foreign media reports, Jimmy Ames from Ipswich, Britain wanted to “wear his heart on his sleeve” for his wife Michaela and spent around NT$1600 to tattoo the Chinese character for “love” on his forearm.

However, the romantic gesture fell flat as it wasn’t the first Chinese character he had done on his arm.

原來艾姆斯年輕浪蕩時就曾在美國邁阿密度假時，刺了個「鼠」字在手上，因為艾姆斯是鼠年出生的。而這次去刺「愛」的時候，艾姆斯沒想太多就決定讓兩個中文字連在一起，結果卻變成有點詭異的「愛鼠」。

It was later revealed that Ames had gotten a tattoo for the Chinese character “rat” when he was younger as it represented the year he was born, according to the Chinese zodiac.

Ironically, after tattooing the word “love” on top of it, Ames now has the combined tattoo showcasing to the world, his love for rats.

艾姆斯苦笑自嘲，米凱拉經常「提醒」他，她身上的刺青都深富紀念意義，「我能怎麼辦？我不能把自己的手砍掉啊」。艾姆斯更表示，妻子並沒有因而生氣，只是失望，不過讓心愛的人失望的感覺反而更不好受。不過艾姆斯也不忘安慰妻子，「至少她不必擔心我會有桃花運了，畢竟，誰會喜歡一個愛鼠男？」

Ames jokingly remarked that his wife often likes to point out that she has many “meaningful” tattoos that represent her love for her family as opposed to her husband.

“Well, what am I going to do with it? I can’t cut my arm off,” Ames said.

He added that his wife wasn’t mad, just “disappointed,” which made the experience ten times worse.

However, he added that his wife can rest assured that no other woman would fall for a guy who has “love rat” tattooed on his arm.