Taiwan may raise epidemic warning to level 3

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The recent increase of community cluster infections in Taiwan, with various cases having unknown infection sources, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) warned that the epidemic warning may be raised to level 3 soon.

Speaking before a Legislative meeting on Wednesday, Chen explained that he would have to be excused at 10:30 a.m. from the meeting to meet with medical experts to address recent changes in the pandemic situation.

In response to media inquiries about rumors on the Internet of there being another confirmed local infection case in Keelung, Chen did not deny it.

He merely said he would explain the matter in detail later today.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic began in late 2019, Taiwan has never entered a third-level alert.

Once the epidemic warning is raised to level 3, wearing face masks when going out will be mandatory, and gatherings of more than 5 people indoors or more than 10 people outdoors will be prohibited.

Aside from necessary or medical services, all other business and public fields will be closed.

Business and public fields will also be asked to implement strict rules regarding wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.