MOE reveals upgraded pandemic-prevention measures for comprehensive assessment program

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students (中華民國國中教育會考) exam will take place this weekend, many are concerned about how the English listening test will be held.

Political Deputy Minister of Education (MOE, 教育部) Tsai Ching-hwa (蔡清華) announced on Wednesday that the English listening test will be held as usual, with the doors and windows of the examination room closed to shut out any noise that may affect students.

Speaking at the legislative yuan today, Tsai explained that the MOE has consulted with pandemic-prevention experts to reach such a conclusion, and added that the Central Epidemic Command Center also voiced their approval for the plan on Tuesday.

The MOE further stated that students are required to wear face masks throughout the exam day.

If they repeatedly do not comply with pandemic prevention measures including wearing face masks, their tests will not be marked.

In addition, friends and family will not be allowed to accompany students to the exam and every room will be equipped with a body–temperature-taking station.

All rooms will also maintain ventilation and be provided air-conditioning services.

The front and rear doors of the test site will be closed, and windows will be opened to around 5 to 10 cm.

Three to six more exam rooms will also be on standby at the test site to accommodate students who are under self-health management or have fever and respiratory symptoms.