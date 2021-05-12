Taiwan McDonald’s praised for fast reaction following rise in domestic cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Following Tuesday’s report of 7 new local infection cases in Taiwan, many businesses have stepped up virus-prevention measures to halt possible community transmissions.

A McDonald’s in Taiwan was especially praised for its fast reaction after they quickly set up a desk in front of their store to make sure every customer leaves their name and contact information before entering the fast-food chain.

A social media user immediately captured the scene and shared it on Facebook, lauding it for its strict virus-prevention measures while jokingly added that they need to give out autographs just to get a cup of coffee.

Many shared their own experiences online commenting that other stores already have QR codes in place so customers can even more conveniently fill out their information.

Rather than finding it bothersome, social media users showed their appreciation for store owners and applauded their efforts in helping monitor the community.