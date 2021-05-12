President Tsai Ing-wen expresses gratitude on Int’l Nurses Day

TAIPEI (The China Post) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed her gratitude to Taiwan’s medical professionals on Wednesday for the International Nurses Day.

On #InternationalNursesDay, we recognize the tireless efforts of nurses in #Taiwan & around the world to care for the sick & save lives. Thank you, nurses. In these tough times, you keep us going. pic.twitter.com/4qWdqKOvaN — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) May 12, 2021

“We recognize the tireless efforts of nurses in #Taiwan & around the world to care for the sick & save lives,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you, nurses. In these tough times, you keep us going,” she added.

The tweet was posted earlier in the afternoon amid reports that Taiwan’s epidemic prevention measures may be raised to level 3 soon in response to the recent surge in cluster infections in Taiwan in which many have unknown infection sources.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 16 local COVID-19 cases, including one infection of unknown source on Wednesday, marking the largest community transmission case since the start of the outbreak.