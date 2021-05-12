Taiwan reports largest community transmission with 16 domestic cases, tally at 1231

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 16 local COVID-19 cases and 1 with an unknown infection source on Wednesday, marking the largest community transmission case since the start of the outbreak.

According to the CECC, 3 of the 16 cases reported (cases 1216, 1231, 1232) were in connection with the cluster infections of the amusement arcade “Galaxy Baccarat” (銀河百家樂) in Luodong District of Yilan County.

Another 10 cases are contacts of case 1203, while the infection sources of 3 other cases (case 1217, 1220 and 1221) are still under investigation.

One other case (case 1222) is still under investigation as well, and is reported to be a contact of case 1187.

The CECC reported that case 1216, 1231 and 1232 are a Taiwanese woman in her thirties, a young boy not yet 10 years old and a woman in her sixties.

Case 1216 is a staff member of the Galaxy Baccarat arcade and case 1231 is a close contact of case 1211 while case 1232 is a contact of case 1210.

All three cases had no previous records of international travel and are currently asymptomatic.

Their infections were confirmed today, and as of press time, 8 confirmed cases have resulted from this cluster infection.

All possible contacts are still being listed and tracked down by the CECC.

Case 1217 is a woman in her fifties who also had no recent travel history.

She began developing symptoms on May 2, reportedly experiencing fevers, coughs and difficulty breathing.

She sought medical help five times between May 4 and May 10. As her symptoms continued to worsen with breathing becoming more difficult and stomach and muscle pains, she was sought help at a larger hospital on May 11.

As she was diagnosed with COVID-19 related symptoms, the hospital immediately reported the case to health authorities and the infection was confirmed today.

The source of infection is still being investigated and 25 contacts are currently being tested.

Of the 25 people, 14 are under quarantine and the rest are under self-health management.

Meanwhile, case 1218, case 1219 and case 1223 to case 1230 consists of five women and five men, aged between 50 to 80.

Among them, one is a family member of case 1203 while the others are friends.

All were listed as possible contacts of case 1203 when their infection was confirmed.

Their recent activities and contacts are still being investigated by the CECC.

Case 1220 is a woman in her sixties who works in the “Hung Ta Bakery” located on Sanshui Street in Taipei City’s Wanhua District.

According to the CECC, she reported experiencing fatigue, feverish symptoms, and discomfort in her throat on May 6.

She sought medical help on three accounts including May 6, May 7, and May 8.

As the symptoms didn’t subside, she later sought medical help at a hospital and was alerted to health authorities after she was diagnosed to have pneumonia-like symptoms.

Her infection was confirmed today and the source of infection is still being investigated.

Thirty possible contacts have since been tracked down by the CECC and all are under quarantine.



Case 1221 is a woman in her fifties and also did not have any recent travel history.

She worked at another teahouse located on Section 1 of Xiyuan Road in Wanhua District.

She began developing symptoms including an itchy throat, coughs and chills on May 10 and sought medical help a day later.

Her infection was confirmed today and the source of infection is under investigation as well.

Twelve possible contacts have been asked to quarantine and are currently undergoing tests.

Another cabin crew member of an airline was also reported today to have contracted the virus.

Case 1222 is a woman in her thirties and had been with case 1187 on the same flight on May 5.

She had a sore throat on May 9 but did not seek medical help.

She was subsequently listed as a contact of case 1187 and placed under quarantine a day later.

She was tested on the same day and the infection was confirmed today.

The source of infection is also being investigated and 3 other contacts are now under quarantine.

The CECC has also published recent activities of the local cases reported today and asks that everyone follow virus-prevention measures by wearing face masks when going out and practicing self-health management if they had been at the same location during that time.