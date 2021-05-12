Taiwan won’t raise its epidemic warning to 3rd Level: Premier Su

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan won’t raise its epidemic warning to the 3rd Level but authorities will work on better implementing the epidemic-prevention measures and strategies, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Premier Su explained that Taiwan’s epidemic prevention has made good achievements, succeeding in making the country relatively safe for more than a year.

“There were still some issues today, so (we will) be more careful, but there is no need to upgrade,” he added.

The premier stressed that the various agencies under the government must follow the guidelines for epidemic prevention provided by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心).

He further asked the medical professionals standing in the front line to report any unusual situation as soon as possible.

Taiwan is currently at a Level 2 alert but Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) warned earlier that day that such alert level could be raised to 3 “in the coming days” depending on how the situation develops.

The CECC reported 16 local COVID-19 cases and one with an unknown infection source, marking the largest community transmission case since the start of the outbreak.