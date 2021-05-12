CECC announces 6 new measures in response to outbreak

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday the launch of six major epidemic-prevention measures to curb further spread of the virus within the community.

The new regulations include asking all businesses to practice pandemic-prevention management, expand reports of possible contacts to detect potential cases faster, extend testing of any and all possible contacts, adding more quarantine hotels, launching all specialized hospitals, and shortening the quarantine period of those on short business trips.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) added that for businesses, this means maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks, establishing partitions, recording all customers’ name and information, taking customers’ temperatures, administering alcohol disinfectant, disinfecting the shops regularly, and restricting the number of customers at a time.

Chen added that those who are deemed high-risk businesses will be subject to irregular check-ups by health authorities.

If they do not comply with the above regulations, they may be fined; further violations will result in penalties including shutting down the business altogether.