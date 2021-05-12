母猩猩緊貼玻璃看新生寶寶　超有愛畫面感動百萬網友 | Mother gorilla gazes at baby through glass wall, melts Internets’ hearts

【看CP學英文】猩猩被認為是最具靈性的動物之一，他們不僅擁有令人驚訝的智慧水平，更展現出相似於人的情感連結。

Gorillas are often considered one of the most spiritual animals, as they not only have high levels of intelligence but also show emotional ranges similar to those of humans.

一名美國新手媽媽近日帶著剛出生的寶寶前往動物園遊玩，沒想到一隻母猩猩竟目不轉睛地看著寶寶，還露出關愛的眼神，充滿母愛的神情感動不少網友。

An American mother recently took her newborn baby to the zoo and was surprised to find a female gorilla looking at her baby intently and with loving eyes.

The maternal, loving expression immediately touched many social media users as the moment was caught on camera and shared online.

根據美國媒體報導，一名美國媽媽艾蜜莉娜（Emmelina）近日帶著僅5週大的兒子坎勇（Canyon）到波士頓富蘭克林公園的動物園（Franklin Park Zoo）遊玩，沒想到一隻名叫Kiki的母猩猩一看到這對母子就展現出濃厚的興趣，不僅來到窗前盯著寶寶看，還數度伸手觸摸玻璃，似乎十分想摸摸寶寶，過程大約持續了五分鐘之久。

According to U.S. media reports, Emmelina, an American took her 5-week-old son, Canyon, to visit the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston.

Unexpectedly, a female gorilla named Kiki showed great interest when she saw the mother and child.

She not only came to the window to stare at the baby but also reached out and touched the glass several times. She seemed to want to touch the baby very much, and the entire process lasted about five minutes.

不僅如此，後來Kiki也把自己的兒子帕布羅（Pablo）帶到玻璃前，似乎想與艾蜜莉娜分享同為人母的喜悅，帕布羅則掛在Kiki手臂上搖晃，對著玻璃前的人群露出好奇的目光。

Even more interesting, Kiki later brought her son Pablo to the glass window, seemingly wanting to share the joy of being a mother with Emmelina. Pablo hung on Kiki’s arm and looked with curious eyes at the crowd in front of the glass.

園方表示，Kiki自己也是五個孩子的媽，而她去年10月才剛生下最小的公猩猩帕布羅，可能因此才對艾米莉娜和寶寶這麼感興趣。

Kiki herself is a mother of five children, and she gave birth to the youngest, a male gorilla named Pablo in October 2020, which may be why she was so interested in Emmelina and the baby, the zoo said.

一旁的丈夫麥可（Michael Austin）將母猩猩與艾蜜莉娜母子互動的過程錄下來，並上傳至youtube頻道，溫馨畫面感動不少人，短短三天就吸引超過130萬人觀看。

Michael Austin, who is the husband of Emmelina, recorded the interaction between the mother gorilla and his family and uploaded it to YouTube.

The warm picture touched many people and attracted more than 1.3 million people to watch it in just three days.