Covestro donates science lab to hearing-impaired school in Tainan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Covestro Taiwan unveiled on Wednesday a new science lab donated to the Affiliated School for Students with Hearing Impairments at the National University of Tainan (TNDSH).

The company has reportedly established “Covestro MagicMaterial School Science Clubs” at all three of the hearing-impaired schools in Taiwan in partnership with National Cheng Kung University.

“We sincerely appreciate the real actions of Covestro Taiwan and the professional team from NCKU to support the development of science education and to encourage students to enjoy their learning, with a positive attitude,” President of the National University of Tainan Huang Tzung-hsien (黃宗顯) said.

“I hope that the ‘Covestro MagicMaterial School’ runs smoothly, and sows the seeds of science in the minds of the children,” he added.

The opening ceremony kicked off with the hearing-impaired students conducting a scientific experiment in order to welcome all of the guests. The performance was followed by the cutting of the ribbon and a science club lesson.

“The capacity for scientific thinking can help children to adapt to the technological society of the future. The values of diversity, equality, and inclusion (DE&I) will also have a meaningful impact on society and contribute to sustainable development goals,” Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) added.

By providing hearing-impaired students with platforms for self-expression, Covestro said that it hopes to promote the values of DE&I through the events that it has designed.