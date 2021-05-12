The 32nd Golden Melody Awards announces nominations

The 32nd Golden Melody Awards (金曲獎) announced this year’s nominations on Wednesday with Faith Yang (楊乃文) as one of the main hosts.

First-Time nominee E-so (瘦子) will compete for Best male Singer with popular singers including JJ Lin (林俊傑), Wu Tsing-Fong (青峰) and WeiBird (韋禮安).

On the other hand, Hebe Tien (田馥甄) and Shi Shi (孫盛希) will go head to head with legendary singers including One-Fang (萬芳) and Tarcy Su (蘇慧倫) for Best Female Singer award.

Taiwanese folk singer Olivia Tsao (曹雅雯) and aboriginal Sanpuy Katatepan Mavaliyw (桑布伊) were the biggest winners among all competitors this year, winning 8 nominations respectively.

The 32nd Golden Melody Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on June 26 in Taipei Arena. However, the organizers said that they are working on alternative plans in case the Covid-19 situation worsens.

Last year, the award was held in strict compliance with the CECC’s epidemic-prevention measures as all participants were required to wear masks and arranged to sit at a distance.

In light of the recent spike in local infections, the event-holder of the award promised to put epidemic prevention before anything else,

