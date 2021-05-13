丹麥上演真實版對牛彈琴！奇葩音樂會當地大咖也出席｜Denmark cellists perform weekly concert for cattle amid pandemic

【看CP學英文】新冠肺炎疫情肆虐全球，各國就學和大型表演都受影響。丹麥斯堪的納維亞大提琴學校（Scandinavian Cello School）就決定辦一場專屬於牛的音樂會，以便在疫情期間持續表演。

As the COVID-19 pandemic interferes with performances and school practices, the Scandinavian Cello School from Denmark has decided to continue playing their music with cattle as their few select audiences.

由學院創辦人雅各布‧蕭（Jacob Shaw）籌劃的樂團自去年11月開始就舉行多場符合防疫的奶牛專屬音樂會，持續提供四腳動物和人類安全的娛樂表演。

The group founded by Jacob Shaw had been performing for cows since last November and has since gone on to host four more virus-safe concerts for both humans and 4-legged audiences.

根據外媒報導，大提琴演奏家蕭過去曾在各地巡迴表演，近期返回丹麥並創立斯堪的納維亞大提琴學校以培育更多年輕有為的音樂家。

According to foreign media reports, Shaw had previously toured the world as a solo cellist and recently returned to Denmark later opening the Scandinavian Cello School for young, aspiring musicians.

不過，他很快發現，一名住在他家附近，以飼養海福特牛（Hereford cattle）的農場主也是古典音樂的愛好者。

He soon discovered that his neighbors who raised Hereford cows were also classical music lovers.

自去年11月開始，蕭便帶著學生來到這位鄰居的農場，每週為牛群演奏一次。

Since November 2020, Shaw and some of his students have traveled to the farm to play for the cows once a week.

儘管目前尚不清楚聽古典樂的牛隻是否肉質會更鮮美，但牠們似乎十分享受聽音樂。每回演奏牠們總會湊過來，並儘可能靠近表演學生。

Though it hasn’t been determined whether the music does affect the quality of the cow’s meat, the cows seem to enjoy the music quite a lot and will come running to get as close to the performance as possible.

這些牛隻也表現出對不同類型音樂的偏好。一名年輕演奏家就表示，每當他們表演捷克作曲家德沃札克（Antonín Dvořák）的曲目時，大部分牛隻就會紛紛離開。

The cows even seem to have preferences for certain types of music as one young performer revealed how most of the cows left when they played Czech composer Antonín Dvořák’s music.

因應疫情，這些專為牛隻舉辦的音樂演奏會大多在戶外舉行，人類數量則限在35人以內。

Because of the pandemic, the concerts are mostly held outdoors and human seating are limited to 35 people per performance.

這個特殊的音樂活動甚至吸引丹麥的文化部長喬伊‧莫根森（Joy Mogensen）。她表示，這是自己近六個月以來聽的第一場演奏會。

The unique event even saw Denmark’s Minister of Culture Joy Mogensen in attendance who revealed that this was the first live concert she had been to over the past six months.

她指出，這些體驗顯示出大家非常想念透過文化活動與親朋好友聚再一起。

She concluded that the experience helped point out just how much humans miss being together for cultural events such as these.