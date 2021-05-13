竹子湖繡球花提前爆發了！賞花配兩景點成完美打卡日 | Witness the early bloom of hydrangeas in Yangmingshan!

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，每年五、六月對於台北人來說，就是要上陽明山欣賞一球球滿開的繡球花花海，再搭配私人園區內精心布置的打卡點，讓人每年來都有不同的驚喜。

For many people living in Taipei, it is necessary to go to Yangmingshan every year during May and June to enjoy the sea of hydrangea flowers.

Aside from flower-viewing, visitors also like to enjoy the carefully arranged #Instaworthy hot spots in the gardens, making it a different experience every year.

這次因為天氣因素導致繡球花提前至五月初就進入5盛滿開的盛況，比原本官方預計繡球花季提早了三周，整片的繡球花海現在就衝陽明山拍各種美照，不用人擠人。

This year, due to weather factors, the hydrangeas entered the grand occasion of blooming in early May, which is three weeks earlier than the original forecast of hydrangea season.

You can now soak in the entirety of hydrangeas and take all kinds of beautiful photos in Yangmingshan without worrying about it being crowded by people.

竹子湖周邊的繡球花海園區有「花與樹、財福繡球花田、大梯田繡球花田」以及擁有三個園區的「高家繡球花田」等賞花景點。

The hydrangea sea of flowers park around Zhuzihu has a variety of different areas for flower viewing including, “Flowers and Trees—the fortuitous Hydrangea Flower Field,” Big Terrace Hydrangea Flower Field” and the “Gao-jia Hydrangea Flower Field”.

每一個都有不同的特色等著你前去打卡。

Each one has a different feature waiting for you to capture the perfect photo.

再配上群山連綿和藍天、白雲的背景，讓你夾在水藍色、粉色、白色、紫紅色繡球花中拍出各種網美照。

With the mountains combined with the background of a clear, blue sky and white clouds, you can take all kinds of beautiful photos within the aqua–blue, pink, white, and purplish-red hydrangeas.

而周邊除了有滿開的繡球花海之外，也不能錯過老少咸宜的「水車寮步道」、最夯婚紗拍攝地「小溪頭黑森林」、人文歷史兼具「蓬萊米原種田故事館」等放空景點，讓你上山不只有賞繡球花，更比別人玩得更多、拍得更多。

In addition to the sea of hydrangea flowers, you can’t miss the “Shuicheliao Trail“ that is suitable for both the young and the old, “Xiaoxitou Black Forest” which is one of the most popular places for wedding photoshoots, and the “ Zhuzihu Ponlai Rice Foundation Seed Field Story House “ which is full of local cultural history.

These relaxing attractions will not only let you enjoy hydrangea flowers but also play more and photograph even more stunning images.

竹子湖繡球花季 | Zhuzihu Hydrangea Season

活動日期 | Time：2021/5/22～2021/6/20

目前已提早開花超過5成，花況請依現場狀況為主。 |The flowers have started blooming already, so visitors can get an early start in the hydrangea-viewing sesason.