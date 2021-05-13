13 local, 12 imported infections reported in Taiwan, tally at 1,256

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 13 local and 12 imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally to 1,256.

According to the CECC, nine of the 13 local cases reported were in connection with the Lions Club International cluster infections.

Another three local cases have been traced back to the 2 local infections that were reported in Wanhua District a day earlier.

The sources of infection for the other locally confirmed case are still being investigated by the CECC.