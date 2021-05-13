Nine local cases reported in Taiwan today connected to Lions Clubs International

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center reported 13 additional local infection cases on Thursday, bringing the tally to 1,256.

According to the CECC, 9 of the new local infections are in connection with case 1203, 3 are in connection with the cluster infections in Wanhua District, and one is under investigation to determine its source of infection.

The new reported cases in connection to case 1203 include 7 men and 2 women, aged between 30 to 90; among them, 4 are asymptomatic while the others reported experiencing virus-related symptoms between May 6 and May 11.

As the 9 cases all had previously dined with case 1203, they were tested as possible contacts and the infections were confirmed today.

As of press time, 20 infections have been linked back to case 1203.

Meanwhile, cases 1247, 1252, and 1254 are women aged around 40, 30, and 50 respectively.

They worked in different tea parlors in Wanhua District and began displaying symptoms between May 8 and May 10.

All three had sought medical help and were tested on May 11 and May 12; their infections were confirmed today.

As of press time, 6 local infection cases are in direct relations with the Wanhua District cluster infections.

The last local infection case reported today (case 1249) is a Taiwanese man in his sixties who began developing symptoms including dry coughs and sneezes on May 5.

He later had a fever and experienced muscle pains, sore throats and headaches on May 7; he subsequently sought medical help 3 days later and was tested by the hospital on May 12 after his fever continued to rage on.

His infection was confirmed today and the CECC have been notified that he regularly attends activities in Wanhua District.

Three possible contacts have been asked to undergo quarantine and are being tested.

As of press time, 1,256 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,068 imported cases, 135 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

Among the confirmed cases, 12 people died, 1,102 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.