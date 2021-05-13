Facebook testing new Clubhouse-like audio rooms in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Some people say that creating something new and original always starts with copying something that already exists.

Well, creative ideas don’t just pop out of the blue, so the thought process has to start somewhere, they argue.

With this observation in mind, Facebook recently started the first test of its new “Live Audio Rooms” product with public figures and creators in Taiwan, according to Bloomberg.

The move is part of an expansion of the company’s audio services.

The audio rooms are slightly different than Clubhouse as the new social tool is available within existing groups, meaning that you don’t have to look for the right audio rooms, you are already part of them.

By making groups a focus, the many audio rooms could prove to be the killer element within Facebook’s push for broader audio social roll-out and influencer marketing.

Although it may be annoying to see Facebook steal another app’s idea (Instagram, What’s app and the likes), many apps are also trying to develop their audio option though.

The upcoming ‘Reddit Talk’ option is poised to be another winner in the audio social race in the longer term. The moves could also, eventually, leave Clubhouse on the outer.