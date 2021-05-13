臉書測試新功能從台灣開始　「語音直播室」成最新潮流 | Facebook tests new “Live Audio Rooms” product in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】我們常說，創造新東西總是始於抄襲現有的東西，畢竟原創點子不會無中生有，所有發明都取材於現有的東西。

Some people say that creating something new and original always starts with copying something that already exists.

Well, creative ideas don’t just pop out of the blue, so the thought process has to start somewhere, they argue.

根據《彭博社》報導，基於這樣的出發點，臉書最近開始測試語音直播新功能「現場廣播包廂」，邀請台灣名人線上開講。

With this observation in mind, Facebook recently started the first test of its new “Live Audio Rooms” product with public figures and creators in Taiwan, according to Bloomberg.

這項新功能是臉書擴展語音服務計畫中的一部分。

The move is part of an expansion of the company’s audio services.

與Clubhouse稍微不同的是，臉書的「現場廣播包廂」將延伸到現存的臉書社團中，因此大家不需要大海撈針尋找有興趣的廣播包廂，可以在自己已經加入的社團和粉專上收聽。

The audio rooms are slightly different than Clubhouse as the new social tool is available within existing groups, meaning that you don’t have to look for the right audio rooms, you are already part of them.

臉書以社團為核心的策略，將可能成為其推廣語音社群和網紅行銷的一項亮眼元素。

By making groups a focus, the many audio rooms could prove to be the killer element within Facebook’s push for broader audio social roll-out and influencer marketing.

儘管臉書模仿其他軟體如Instagram和What’s app的構思可能會惹惱不少人，但許多軟體都在開發更多元的語音服務功能。

Although it may be annoying to see Facebook steal another app’s idea (Instagram, What’s app and the likes), many apps are also trying to develop their audio option though.

在這場社群語音功能的競賽中，Reddit論壇可能是另一個贏家。他們即將推出「Reddit Talk」可能最終會把Clubhouse比下去。

The upcoming ‘Reddit Talk’ option is poised to be another winner in the audio social race in the longer term. The moves could also, eventually, leave Clubhouse on the outer.