Taiwan COVID-19 vaccine to be supplied by July end: President Tsai

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced on Thursday that the development of a domestic vaccine has entered the second phase of clinical trials, stressing that “the first wave could be supplied by the end of July.”

Speaking at the Presidential Office following a meeting of the National Security Council (國安會議) earlier that afternoon, President Tsai added that the second batch of vaccines ordered from abroad will also arrive in Taiwan after June.

She asked competent authorities to keep the public up to date on the distribution of vaccines by providing accurate information that will help smooth people’s minds.

The president further made six recommendations in response to the recent surge in local infections, including asking the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) to quickly find the sources of infection through proper contact tracing.

Tsai also instructed the CECC to conduct pre-planning ahead of the mass vaccination campaign that should be conducted in an “orderly manner.” The more people are vaccinated, the stronger herd immunity will be, and the safer Taiwan will remain, she explained.

She further instructed the government to expand the production of the domestic vaccine as well as research and development in order to meet future demand.