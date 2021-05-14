海底總動員怪魚浮出水面！加州公園讚嘆海洋的奧妙 | Creepy-looking deep-sea fish wash up on California shores

【看CP學英文】海洋的奧秘程度不輸外太空，尤其是深海有許多奇怪物種尚未被發掘。

The depths of the ocean hold many wonders that may sometimes be even more mysterious than those in outer space; especially, regarding those undiscovered deep-sea creatures.

近日，在美國加州海灘上有一隻長相奇異的怪魚被沖上岸，它不僅全身漆黑，還有一排銳利的牙齒，且頭頂還有鬚狀長柄，模樣恐怖引發討論。

A strange-looking fish washed up on the shore of a beach in California, U.S. recently.

With a full black body and sharp teeth as well as a long appendage covered in tentacles protruding from its head, the scary appearance of the fish quickly stirred up discussions online.

這隻黑色怪魚在美國水晶海灘州立公園（Crystal Cove State Park）被人發現，園區10日透過官方臉書表示，這極可能是一隻罕見的深海魚類「鞭冠鮟鱇魚」（Pacific Football Fish）。

The black fish was found at Crystal Cove State Park, and officials there confirmed on their Facebook page on Monday that the creature is actually a rare deep-sea fish named the Pacific Football Fish.

園區在文中介紹，這隻魚頭上長出的長柄末梢會發光，目的是在3000英尺深的深海環境中誘捕獵物，且通常只有雌魚才有。

Park officials explained that the long stalk on its head is only possessed by female fish, and its bioluminescent tips could be used to lure prey in water as deep as 3,000 feet.

文中指出，鞭冠鮟鱇魚的牙齒有如玻璃般銳利，而且是透明的，牠們的嘴則可以張的很大，足以讓牠們吞下與自己體型相當的獵物。此外，雄魚和雌魚的體型差距很大，雄魚的身形僅1英寸（約2.54公分）而雌魚則會長到24英寸（約60公分）大。

The Facebook post also pointed out that its transparent teeth are as sharp as glass and that its mouth is capable of swallowing prey the size of its own body.

Another interesting fact is that female fish are larger in size than their male counterparts with the former reaching lengths of 24 inches and the latter only about an inch long.

RARE FIND! Deep sea anglerfish washed up in Newport Beach on Friday morning! On Crystal Cove beach @CrystalCoveSP staff were alerted by beach visitor Ben Eslef and were able to retrieve this intact specimen.. pic.twitter.com/vERGy5Zujt — Davey's Locker (@DaveysLocker400) May 9, 2021

事實上，雖然鞭冠鮟鱇魚十分罕見，卻因其恐怖長相而廣為人知。在電影《海底總動員》（Finding Nemo）和手遊《動物森友會》中都曾出現過這隻怪魚的身影。

In fact, despite being a comparatively rare creature, Pacific Football Fish are pretty well-known thanks to their horrendous looks, and have made “cameo” appearances in movies like “Finding Nemo” and video games such as “Animal Crossing.”

園方指出，目前仍不知道這隻魚如何被沖上岸，但這隻迷人的怪魚證實了海洋生物的多樣性。「隨著科學家繼續了解深海生物，我們也該反思這奧祕的海洋還有多少東西直得我們學習」。

Officials explain that it is not known how or why the fish washed up on shore, but seeing this strange and fascinating fish is a testament to the diversity of marine life lurking below the water’s surface.

“As scientists continue to learn more about these deep-sea creatures it’s important to reflect on how much is still to be learned from our wonderful ocean”, the post said.