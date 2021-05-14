「自然派」網美必拍景點！太平雲梯吊橋俯瞰嘉義風光｜Explore the top 3 ‘dreamy’ scenic destinations this weekend!

【看CP學英文】在上完一個禮拜的班後，你是否也想要出外透透氣，來一場「自然派」網美行程？Taipei Walker在此盤點全台北、中、南三大夢幻自然景觀，滿足你假日放鬆充電的需求！

After a long week of work, the best way to recharge is to get some fresh air and have a nature-filled trip across the island.

Here, Taipei Walker lists out three scenic travel destinations in northern, central, and southern Taiwan so that wherever you are, you can still get your fill of nature and relaxation vibes.

有著「台灣小千島」的石碇千島湖位於翡翠水庫上遊。

Known as the Taiwanese version of the Thousand Island Lake in Hangzhou, China, the Shiding Thousand-Island Lake is located in the upstream portion of the Feitsui Reservoir.

踏上八卦茶園觀景平台，即可眺覽整個千島湖以及附近的茶園風光。

You can also head to the viewing platform of the Bagua Tea Garden, and get a birds-eye view of the lake and all nearby tea gardens with just one glance.

在藍天白雲的映襯下從制高點眺望，眼前山脈綿延，煙波浩渺彷彿一幅水墨畫；若尋另一條路上山，則能欣賞宛如巨鱷的鱷魚島，這兩處都是近年來IG上的超夯景點。

Under the blue sky and white clouds, the view from the high point of the mountain is like looking at an ink painting with hills stretching out in front of you and amongst the sea of clouds.

If you go up another road, you can also get a full view of a particularly-shaped island known as “Crocodile Island” which has become a popular attraction for Instagrammers in recent years.

嘉義梅山最新景點「太平雲梯」，位於海拔1,000公尺高的「太平雲梯」為全台最高、最長的景觀吊橋，橫跨太平山與龜山，能盡情享受雲霧間的美景。

Meanwhile, the Taiping Suspension Bridge is the latest popular scenic spot in Meishan, Chiayi.

Located at an altitude of 1,000 meters, the Taiping Suspension Bridge is the tallest and longest suspension bridge in Taiwan.

Standing on the bridge which spans across Taiping Mountain and Guishan Mountain, you can enjoy the beautiful scenery between the clouds and the misty mountain air.

站在高橋上更可以俯瞰嘉義風光，天氣晴朗時還可眺望至台灣海峽，夜晚的太平雲梯燈光閃耀更是值得前往。

Not only can you overlook Chiayi County while standing on the bridge, but when the weather is fine, you can also get a clear view of the Taiwan Strait. At night, the lights on the bridge shine bright transforming it into a magical place that is definitely worth visiting.

最後，譽為「小日月潭」的虎頭埤風景區，在夕陽西下時彷彿置身水彩畫般夢幻。

Finally, the Hutoupi Lake scenic spot, also known as “Little Sun Moon Lake”, will turn into a dreamy, watercolor-like painting when the sun sets.

騎著腳踏車環繞著湖邊吹風享受悠閒時光，還可以選擇到水域中體驗雙人腳踏船，感受另一番景色。

Here, you can enjoy your leisure time by cycling around the lake or take a two-seater pedal boat out for a ride on the waters to experience the beautiful scenery from a different point of view.

風景區內的虎月吊橋又稱情人橋，在清晨與黃昏時刻前來，陽光灑落在湖面上的美景更是浪漫。

The Huyue Suspension Bridge in the scenic area is also called the Lovers Bridge. If you come in the early morning or at dusk, you can just catch the magical moment when the sunshine touches on the lake making it even more romantic.