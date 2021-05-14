康軒課本榮登日本媒體版面　台日攜手完成課文超萌插圖 | Taiwan textbook makes Japan news with artistic collaboration

【看CP學英文】每個台灣學生在拿到新的國文課本時應該都會不妨翻開來看看裡面的插圖，了解未來將要學習的課文內容。

Upon receiving a new Chinese textbook, every student in Taiwan must have at one time flipped through to look at all the pictures within and get a better understanding of what they are to learn in the upcoming school year.

如今，國一課文必讀課文楊喚所著的「夏夜」近期也在與日本插畫家的合作下換了新造型，獲得當地媒體大力關注。

The classic reading “Summer Night” by children’s literature poet Yang Huan (楊喚) recently underwent a makeover through a collaboration with a famed Japanese artist, attracting the attention of local Japanese media.

日本的插畫藝術，已經是一門專業，從小說到文學作品，插畫的角色越來越重要，優秀的插畫，可以為作品加分許多。

The quality of Japanese illustration art is famous worldwide. From novels to literary works, the role of illustration has become more and more important as excellent drawings can add many highlights to literary works.

我國的教科書，在前幾年也開始和插畫家合作，請插畫家繪製封面和內頁圖說，而在2018年，台灣的教科書出版商也和我國的插畫家合作，為他們的國文課本繪製插畫。

Textbooks in Japan have increasingly featured the works of illustrators in recent years too, including on book covers and inner pages. Against this backdrop, textbook publishers in Taiwan cooperated with a Japanese illustrator in 2018 to illustrate a textbook too.

跨國的文化交流，為台灣教科書創造新的風貌。

Such cross-border cultural exchanges have resulted in a new style for Taiwan textbooks.

水上多摩江，是我國知名的銅版畫家，擅長雜誌及書籍設計，為許多出版社繪製過封面和插圖，也舉辦過個展和團體展覽，她的知名作品是為東野圭吾的「ナミヤ雑貨店の奇蹟」（台灣譯：解憂雜貨店）以及中勘助的「銀の匙」（台灣譯：銀之匙）繪製封面圖。

Tamae Mizukami is a well-known copperplate painter in Japan. She is a noted magazine and book designer too. She has drawn covers and illustrations for many publishing houses, and she has held several solo exhibitions and group exhibitions. Her well-known works include “The Worry-Free Grocery Store” for Keigo Higashino (東野圭吾) and “Silver Spoon” (銀之匙) for Kansuke Naka (中勘助).

水上多摩江的作品，不僅出現在台灣暢銷的日本文學小說上，更出現在台灣的康軒版（補翻譯）教科書中，成為日本第一人，這是前所未見的。

The works of Tamae Mizukami have not only appeared in Taiwan’s best-selling Japanese literary novel but also in a textbook from Taiwan’s Kang Hsuan Educational Publishing Group — a top achievement for a Japanese illustrator.

台灣國中一年級的國文第一課，一直是童詩家楊喚所寫的「夏夜」，這篇課文淺顯易懂，又充滿想像力，於是數十年來，始終是台灣教科書課文的長春樹，就算歷經多次的課程變革，「夏夜」都沒有被取代。

The first lesson in “Classical Chinese Literature” in the first grade of Taiwan’s junior high school always centers on “Summer Night.”

This text, which is easy to understand and full of creativity, is a staple of Taiwan’s literature textbooks. Despite the many curriculum changes, “Summer Night” has never been replaced.

「夏夜」在台灣的教科書中，有著特殊性與重要性，不僅是國中生接觸國文的第一課，更是台灣人的共同記憶。

“Summer Night” has its particularity and importance in Taiwan textbooks. It is not only the first lesson for junior high school students who study classical literature, but also a common memory of the Taiwanese people.

台灣教科書出版公司（翻譯調整）康軒，邀請了水上多摩江為「夏夜」繪製插畫，藉由她素樸且自然的畫風，精準凸顯「夏夜」的作品核心理念，為這篇經典課文，增添不少嶄新的閱讀體驗。

Taiwan’s textbook publishing company Kang Hsuan Educational Publishing Group (康軒) invited Tamae Mizukami to illustrate “Summer Night.” With her simple and natural painting style, she has accurately highlighted the core concepts of the book and offered a brand-new reading experience to this classic text.

台灣近幾年提倡「美感教育」，各家教科書出版公司（翻譯調整）不僅引進文創設計團隊，對版面編排進行改革，也和許多插畫家進行合作，在內文中增加不少插畫作品。

Taiwan has put more emphasis on “aesthetic education” in recent years. As a result, textbook publishing companies have not only introduced new cultural and creative design teams to review the layouts but also cooperated with many illustrators to add more illustrations to the text.

這些「跨界合作」，讓教科書都變身為繪本或雜誌一般，不僅易於閱讀，更能激起學生主動翻開課本的學習意願。

Such “cross-border” cooperation has transformed textbooks into picture books or magazines, which are not only easy to read, but also arouse students’ interest in their studies.

水上多摩江與康軒出版公司（翻譯調整）的合作，不僅跨出日台教科書跨界合作的第一步，更為台灣這部經典課文創造新的面貌。

This cooperation between Tamae Mizukami and Kang Hsuan Educational Publishing Group not only takes the first step of cross-border cooperation between Japanese and Taiwan textbooks but also creates a new reading experience for this classic text in Taiwan.

我們也期待，未來有更多日台之間的跨國合作，為教育及文化界激盪出更多火花。

We also look forward to more cross-border cooperation between Japan and Taiwan in the future, which will create more sparks in educational and cultural circles.