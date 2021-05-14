Boyd Gaming says its Vegas casinos have OK for 100% capacity

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Another hotel owner said Thursday it gained regulatory approval to operate its Las Vegas-area casinos at 100% occupancy with no person-to-person distancing requirement.

Boyd Gaming said in a statement that it got Nevada Gaming Control Board approval to fully open the casino floors at its Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Aliante, Sam’s Town, Cannery, California, Fremont and Jokers Wild properties.

The company said masks were still required inside properties, and that non-gambling areas remained at 80% capacity, in compliance with Clark County government directives.

Nevada Gaming Control Board decisions have been based on workforce COVID-19 vaccination rates of at least 80% receiving at least one shot.

Boyd Gaming offered on-site vaccination centers for employees and awarded paid vacation time to hourly employees who became fully vaccinated.

Most Las Vegas-area casinos are now allowed to operate at full occupancy.

Gambling giants MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment said Wednesday were opening their Las Vegas Strip gambling floors at 100% capacity with no person-to-person distancing requirement.

Station Casinos also gained approval for full casino occupancy at six of its sites.

Other Las Vegas casinos open at 100% include Wynn Las Vegas, Encore, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and the resort now known as the Strat.