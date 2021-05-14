No charges for Ortiz-Magro after domestic violence arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not be charged after an arrest on suspicion of domestic violence last month, authorities said Thursday.

Los Angeles city attorney’s spokesman Rob Wilcox said his office opted not to file charges against the 35-year-old Ortiz-Magro, but it will charge him with a probation violation from another domestic violence case.

Ortiz-Magro pleaded no contest last year to domestic battery and resisting arrest. He remained on probation from that case when police arrested him in the coastal Playa Del Rey section of Los Angeles last month.

Neither police nor prosecutors would give any details on the victim or the incident that brought the most recent arrest. The case was referred to the city attorney’s office for possible misdemeanor charges after the district attorney declined to file felony charges.

Ortiz-Magro’s attorneys said “there was a rush to judgment by the media” after his arrest.

“We are very happy that after further investigation both the LA County District Attorney’s office and the LA City Attorney’s office determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Ronnie,” lawyers Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine said in a statement. “We will review the alleged violation of probation claim and deal with it accordingly.”

They added that Ortiz-Magro “is currently seeking medical treatment for psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time” as he seeks to make himself a “better person and the best father he can be to his loving daughter.”

The reality TV star appeared on MTV’s original “Jersey Shore” from 2009 to 2012 and more recently on its sequel series, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”