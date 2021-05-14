Cleveland's Zach Plesac with no-hitter thru 7 vs. Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Cleveland’s Zach Plesac has not allowed a hit through seven innings against the Seattle Mariners.

Plesac hasn’t been overpowering, but he has induced weak contact when Seattle has put the ball in play Thursday night.

The right-hander has two strikeouts and three walks on 78 pitches. Only five of the 21 outs have been made by outfielders, including Josh Naylor’s grab in foul territory while crashing into the stands on the first pitch of the game to Seattle’s Jarred Kelenic.

Plesac, the nephew of longtime big league pitcher Dan Plesac, was 2-3 with a 3.83 ERA entering Thursday.

Cleveland has the longest no-hitter drought in the majors — its last one was Len Barker’s perfect game in 1981.

There have been four no-hitters already this season, and Seattle and Cleveland have been involved in three of them.

The Mariners were no-hit by Baltimore’s John Means in their last home game on May 5. They’ve gotten 15 innings without a hit at home.

The Indians have been no-hit twice — by Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón on April 14 and by Cincinnati lefty Wade Miley a week ago.

Cleveland leads 4-0.

___

